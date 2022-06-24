Northampton College recognises students who have ‘shone through pandemic’ at awards ceremony

Students at Northampton College have been praised for showing “tenacity, resilience and determination” to shine in their studies throughout the pandemic.An awards ceremony held at the Daventry Campus on Wednesday, June 22 honoured a total of 40 students who have excelled over the past 12 months, both in terms of academic performance and personal progress.Among the winners was first year hairdressing student Eve who was praised for her passion for hair and beauty and inspiring and supporting her classmates.She said: “Coming to Northampton College is the best thing I’ve ever done. I’ve loved meeting like-minded people and having fun in a really good learning environment.”Level 3 art student Ana’s enthusiasm and passion for the subject shone through and she researched and investigated every aspect of topics to develop her knowledge and understanding.She added: “I am very grateful for all the support I have received and I am now looking forward to a year in Barcelona where I will continue my studies before heading off to university.”Level 3 Games Design student Gary is heading to De Montfort University in Leicester, having developed advanced games mechanics skills as part of his Final Major Project, which saw him develop a ‘shooter’ style game complete with wall running and augmented reality enemies.He said: “Written work has never been my strongest suit so I’ve enjoyed the practical elements of the course which have allowed me to be more creative and do more of what I like. I’d love to go on to secure a job working in the games design industry for one of the big developers.”The glittering ceremony, sponsored by Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa, featured a stunning performance from musical theatre students, while catering and hospitality students helped serve food and greet guests.Pat Brennan-Barrett, principal of Northampton College, said: “We are creating a generation of digital-savvy pioneers, who think independently to come up with solutions and new ways of working. We are producing responsible young people who are ambitious for themselves and their careers but who care for others and are committed to creating a better world.”