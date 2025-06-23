New role play inspired playgroup opens in Daventry for little imaginations

Founded by local mum and small business owner, Hannah, The Little Play Pantry is the result of years of experience making baby toys and accessories, now reimagined into a vibrant, community-focused venture. After a decade running her own handmade children’s brand, Hannah wanted to create something more personal, hands-on, and socially enriching.

“I wanted to build something that brings families together. Somewhere simple and joyful, where play isn’t about ticking boxes but about freedom, creativity and connection,” says Hannah.

The playgroup offers carefully curated role play areas including a market stall, kitchen, and vet’s surgery, alongside rotating themed set-ups that spark children’s imaginations. But what makes it stand out is the relaxed, no-pressure atmosphere. There’s no formal structure just space to explore, create, and play at each child’s own pace.

Parents are also supported, with complimentary tea and coffee, space to relax, and a growing range of take-home resources. An online shop is also launching soon, offering digital downloads to encourage screen-free, imaginative play at home.

The response from the first testers has been overwhelmingly positive, with parents praising the creativity of the set-up, the calm environment, and the thoughtful touches that make both adults and children feel at ease.

Sessions will be held in various venues across the Daventry area, with plans to expand in the near future. Private bookings and birthday party packages are also available.

To find out more or book a session, visit www.thelittleplaypantry.com You can also follow along on Instagram at @thelittleplaypantry for updates, inspiration, and a peek behind the scenes.

