New leadership announced at The Parker E-ACT Academy

The Parker E-ACT Academy has announced Maughan Johnson as its new headteacher, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the academy. Mr Johnson will assume his role on 22nd April.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Johnson, a Northamptonshire native, has been a key part of successful school leadership teams, helping to drive improvement and positive outcomes for students. With extensive senior leadership experience, he has played a crucial role in transforming schools and launching a successful new academy. His leadership approach focuses on driving ambition, broadening opportunities, and ensuring that every student thrives.

Mr Johnson began his secondary career locally at Guilsborough School and has held a range of senior leadership positions, with a strong track record of improving student outcomes. Prior to working in education, he also gained 15 years of leadership experience in business, working in London, Switzerland, and across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting Mr Johnson will be Education Director Tim Marston, current headteacher at E-ACT Willenhall Academy. Mr Marston has extensive experience in school leadership and improvement, bringing a deep understanding of what it takes to create a high-performing academy.

New Headteacher Maughan Johnson

Both Mr Johnson and Mr Marston have built their careers within E-ACT, ensuring they are well placed to lead The Parker E-ACT Academy forward with continuity, experience, and a shared vision for excellence.

Maughan Johnson, incoming headteacher at The Parker E-ACT Academy, commented:

“I am thrilled to take on the role of headteacher at The Parker E-ACT Academy. As someone with deep ties to the local community, I am committed to building on the progress already made and ensuring that our academy becomes a place where students are proud to learn, staff are supported to succeed, and the wider community is engaged and involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A school is more than just a set of buildings; it is a vibrant, dynamic community. My focus will be on embedding a culture of excellence and inclusion, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed.”

Tom Campbell, CEO of E-ACT said:

“Maughan’s leadership skills, experience, and deep understanding of our values make him the right person to take The Parker E-ACT Academy forward. His commitment to high standards and creating opportunities for all students will make a significant difference, and I look forward to seeing the academy flourish under his leadership.”