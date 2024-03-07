A lot of people feel challenged by numbers but a new government programme is helping with basic needs to make you feel more confident, whether that is helping to work out cost-of-living bills or measuring food ingredients in your kitchen.

If you listen to the experts, they say there is no such thing as people who can or can’t do maths. Instead, they maintain that some of us simply need a little more help – and this new choice of free courses can give you the help.

The Multiply programme is from the Department for Education, as part of the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and is being offered in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council. If you are aged 19 or over and do not already have a maths GCSE, or equivalent, at grade C or above, then you can benefit from one of the free courses on offer.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new skills-for-life courses will help with basic maths, whether you want to understand the best energy deals at home or check you have mixed the right ratio of hair dye if you’re a hairdresser.

A choice of courses by four providers can help employers to improve their workforce, and their workers to gain confidence and more career prospects. Or you may just want to be better at maths for your own needs at home.

Sign up for free – all you need to know

There is a wide range of courses to cover your needs and availability. Choose to learn online for flexibility, or you may prefer one-to-one mentoring.

This is the choice of providers and the courses they are offering:

eVolve your future LTD

You, Your Life and Money: Learn where you can save money, how to spend less and prioritise what you spend money on.

Manage Your Money: This 1:1 support can be stand alone or follow on from You, Your Life and Money: It is tailored individual needs and will cover budgeting skills to include household income and expenditure, utility bills, deals and food shopping.

Fun with Numbers: Find where your skills gaps are through an informal, fun self-assessment. Build confidence with numbers and discuss the next steps.

Employee Assessments: Assess your numeracy skills and explore options to improve them to progress in work or change career.

Story Sacks: How to design a programme for your children.

Keeping Up with Children: Learn current teaching practices to gain confidence in your skills and support your children with maths homework.

Diversiti

Numeracy for Employment: Improved numeracy skills could benefit your organisation with increased productivity, team problems solving skills, job progression support, employee job satisfaction and staff retention.

Job Clubs: Improving confidence with numeracy in everyday life and for employment.

Numeracy for English as a second Language: Improving confidence with numeracy in everyday life and for employment.

Northants Adult Learning

Household Budgeting: Includes savings, better-off calculations, basic budgeting, interest rates, deals and shopping, home improvements, cooking and baking.

Crafting for Maths: Improve your maths skills whilst learning measurements and dimensions, along with helping to budget your money.

Family Maths: Supporting parents of primary aged children to develop the skills to support them at home – and to be more confident with maths.

Cooking on a Budget: Learn how to make delicious and healthy food whilst using measuring and weighing skills to help improve your maths.

Learning and Skills Academy CIC

Community-based workshops: Based around cost of living and real-life numeracy support, including technology to help with online banking and paying bills as well as improving accessibility to money management.

Face-to-face and online courses: Understanding payslips and using numbers in the workplace to make work easier.

As many as 49% of adults are under-confident with maths. Now is your opportunity to stop being part of that statistic!