National recognition for two exceptional educators from The Bedford College Group on Thank a Teacher Day

The Bedford College Group is celebrating a moment of national pride as two of its outstanding staff members, Shona McFadyen and Jess Day, have been honoured with Silver Awards in the 2025 Pearson National Teaching Awards, announced on Thank a Teacher Day (18/6).

A representative from Pearson visited both The Corby Sixth Form and Shuttleworth College to personally congratulate Shona McFadyen and Jess Day on their remarkable achievements. Jess received the Silver Award for FE Lecturer of the Year, while Shona was recognised as Outstanding New Teacher of the Year with the Silver Award. This personal visit was a fitting tribute to their exceptional commitment to education and the lasting impact they have made on both their learners and colleagues across The Bedford College Group.