More volunteer air cadet helpers needed to keep young people's group flying in Daventry

The search is on to find a new treasurer to help a community group for young people in Daventry.

497 Daventry Squadron Air Cadets gives members aged 12-20 the chance to have fun, adventure and incredible experiences.

The group provides hands-on experience of activities and courses to challenge and give confidence to young people.

Could you help the group?

But they need help to carry on.

Flight lieutenant, Liz Chard-Cooper, Officer Commanding 497 Sqn, said: "We are a uniformed organsation dedicated to growing young people's skills and confidence, fostering an interest in aviation and to achieve things they never thought they could.

"We are in desperate need of a new treasurer to help the accounts keep on track. This normally sees about two or three hours work a month and the committee meets regularly to work together to plan fundraising and support."

The treasurer role does need a DBS and security check, which the organsation pays for.

Liz added: "It's a great way to help our town's young people have life changing experiences.

"This could be the chance to try out rock climbing or adventure training, having a go at a full size flight simulator, helping those not physically able to complete a walking Duke of Edinburgh award expedition to do it by canoe by fundraising to cover the costs or even helping by providing First Aid or IT kit.

"We have been part of the community for many years and we are supported by a committee of parents and community members who look after fundraising, finance and enable the staff team to offer our cadets great opportunities.

"It's very rewarding."