News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING

Looking Back: Tree-mendous effort to recreate Christmas preparations at salon

Chris Porsz has this week shared with us a seasonally-themed now and then picture.
By Brad Barnes
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT
1981 - Lorraine crossing the road to the salon with the Christmas tree1981 - Lorraine crossing the road to the salon with the Christmas tree
1981 - Lorraine crossing the road to the salon with the Christmas tree

In 1981 hairdresser Lorraine Mills was carrying a Christmas tree to the salon where she worked at Midgate House when she was spotted by Chris.

Lorraine worked at Andre Bernard for four years, together with Sue and Debbie Pagett Fish.

She said: “Sue and I carried the Christmas tree around 500 yards from the market to the salon.”

Most Popular
2021 - Lorraine recreating the original photo2021 - Lorraine recreating the original photo
2021 - Lorraine recreating the original photo

Lorraine, who now runs her own hairdressing business from home in Eye, lost touch with Sue, so Debbie, who is now a salon assistant, stepped in for the reunion photo.

She added: “I’m friends with Debbie on Facebook but hadn’t seen her for years so it was lovely to meet up and felt just like old times. Andre Bernard salon has now been taken over by a recruitment firm.”

Chris added: “It was one of my most surreal reunions, trying to recreate the scene on a hot July morning in 2021, to the great amusement of Lorraine, Debbie and members of the public.

“Unfortunately a real tree was not available and the mother and toddler still remain a mystery.”

“If readers would like copies of my local photography books for unique presents then they are available at big discounts from the Queensgate Unity crafts and gift shop and in Waterstones.

“Also look out for my major Reunions exhibition at the museum and art gallery from January 13 to March 23 next year.”

Related topics:Chris PorszFacebook