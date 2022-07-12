Litter heroes invited to help rid Daventry of rubbish at next community clean up

Volunteers are invited to help make a difference by joining Daventry Town Council’s next community clean up this summer.

It takes place on Saturday, July 30, which covers The Headlands (Spider Park) area of Daventry.

The organised litter picks will be led by DTC Community Ranger, Charlotte Jones, with accompanying town councillors and DTC staff members.

Families can help make a difference in Daventry.

The litter picks are a regular monthly event to help the environment and volunteers’ physical and mental health.

To join the July Litter Pick, meet Daventry Town Council at 11am on Saturday, July 30 at Arnull Crescent Car Park (Spider Park), Headlands, Daventry, NN11 9AZ.

Equipment will be provided if volunteers do not have their own. There is no booking required.

All ages are welcome, although children in attendance will need to be supervised by a responsible adult.

The litter picks are funded by Daventry Town Council.