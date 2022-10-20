The kit, donated by Pro Strike Events and Northampton Town FC Community Trust, was given to Abbey pupils after an event at the school which was led by Pro Strikes Events in May this year.

Pupils were sponsored to complete a football striking activity which included measuring how hard they could kick a ball. Pupils were given prizes depending on how many sponsors they had secured.

The donation recognises the powerful efforts of Abbey pupils in fundraising on behalf of their school community.

Abbey pupils with the new kit

Damon Fox, who works as the business development Manager at Northampton Town F.C Community Trust, said: “We are always looking at ways that we can help our community schools and working with protractor events is one of those ways we thank them for their delivery of a great event that helped raise the funds for school but also to be able to give them this football kit sponsored by ourselves which is often much needed in schools.”

Deborah Godfrey, who is the headteacher at Abbey C of E Academy, said: “We are immensely proud of our pupils and so grateful for this kind donation.

“The kit is a huge contribution to our resources at Abbey, and will inspire pupils to continue their fundraising and extracurricular activities.