Keep community clean - join Daventry Town Council's June Litter Pick Walk

Litter hot spots will be targeted with the latest Daventry Town Council (DTC) clean up.

It takes place in Wimborne Place on Saturday, June 25.

The organised litter picks will be led by DTC Community Ranger, Charlotte Jones with accompanying Town Councillors and DTC staff members.

Your chance to be a litter hero.

Daventry Town Council litter picks are a regular monthly event and are not only great for the environment but being in the fresh air also provides benefits for both physical and mental health.

To join June’s Litter Pick, meet Daventry Town Council at 11am on Saturday 25 June at: Children's Play Park, Wimborne Place, Daventry, NN11 0XY.

Equipment will be provided if you haven't got your own to bring and there is no booking required, simply just come along on the day.