It’s time to apply for your child’s school place in Northamptonshire for September 2023

Parents and carers can now apply for a reception place in a primary or infant school, a year 3 place in a junior school, or a Year 7 place in a secondary school for the September 2023 intake.

Applications for school places can be made up until midnight on the closing dates for both primary and secondary schools.

West Northamptonshire Council's Cabinet member for children, families and education, councillor Fiona Baker, said: "I would encourage families who are applying for a school place for September 2023 to utilise the support and advice available on our website.

It is time to apply for your child's school place for September 2023.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We hope that the time extension to midnight means that it will be easier for families to submit their application before the deadline, giving them the best chance of getting a place at their preferred school and avoiding any disappointment."

Parents and carers can apply for a place in reception if their child will be four years of age on or before August 31, 2023.

The closing date for applications for places in reception and year 3 (junior school) is January 15, 2023 at midnight.

The closing date for applications for Year 7 places is October, 31 2022 at midnight.

All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the closing date to be considered as on time.

Late applications will not be processed until after the National Offer Day and will be processed in monthly rounds.

All on time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on the National Offer Days – March 1, 2023 for secondary places and April 17, 2023 for reception places.

Applicants will then be provided with information on the next stage of the process.

There is a separate application process for children who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and an Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan, details of which can be found on the SEND admissions page.

An independent admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.