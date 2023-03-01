How all Northampton secondary schools are rated by Ofsted as 2023 places allocated
Find out how your child’s school, or future school, ranks
As the nervous wait to find out what school your child will be attending in September 2023 draws to a close, Chronicle & Echo has collated the Ofsted ratings for all the secondary schools in Northampton and the surrounding area.
The education watchdog visits schools and collects evidence in order to write a report on the setting and rate it from one of four ratings, which are: ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Each school is given a rating for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, early years provision and sixth-form provision (if the school has early years and sixth-form provisions). An overall rating is also applied to each school.
Below are details of each of the 20 Northampton secondary schools, when they were last inspected and what Ofsted rated the each of them.