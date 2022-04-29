Heartbreak for Daventry family as grandparents' memorial bench wrecked by vandals

A family has been left heartbroken after sick vandals destroyed their grandparents’ memorial bench at one of their favourite beauty spots in Daventry.

Susan Pitt Cooper has described the culprits who wrecked the bench at Borough Hill as ‘scumbags’.

She said: “My grandad died in 2017 and we lost Nan just before the coronavirus lockdown.

The memorial bench.

“They lived most of their married life on Southbrook and loved Borough Hill, so in the absence of a funeral for Nan we decided to locate their bench at their favourite spot.”

Susan described the moment she saw the wrecked bench.

“I was absolutely gutted,” Susan said.

"It’s clear the bench is a memorial as it is clearly shown on the plaque; yet somebody would do this and put the family through more pain.”

Susan said other memorials have been targeted on Borough Hill and it’s not the first time the memorial has been attacked by vandals.

"Can I please ask parents to discuss and emphasise how disrespectful and unacceptable this is with your kids? I'd hate another family to go through this.

“The scumbags who have done this truly have no heart. I suspect they also snapped the memorial tree we had planted there too.”

The bench is being removed due to the health and safety issue.

Susan added: "Many people have expressed their sadness at the loss of the bench, so would like to replace this with a metal bench so that the community can again enjoy this seat and view.”