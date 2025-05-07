Guilsborough Academy achieves prestigious Quality in Careers Standard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Guilsborough Academy is proud to announce that it has been officially accredited with the ‘Quality in Careers Standard’, having been nationally assessed as making good progress towards meeting all the accreditation criteria incorporating the Gatsby Benchmarks.

This national award, granted through Investor in Careers, highlights the Academy’s strong commitment to providing high-quality careers education, information, advice and guidance (CEIAG) to its students. The Quality in Careers Standard is the UK’s national accreditation for CEIAG, fully incorporating the Gatsby Benchmarks, which set the standard for effective careers provision in schools and colleges.

Miss Philippa Hunt, Director of Careers at Guilsborough Academy, commented:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this recognition. It reflects the dedication and ongoing work of our staff to ensure every student is equipped with the knowledge and support they need to make informed choices about their future pathways.”

Mrs Vicki Brennan, Independent L6 Careers Advisor, via Leicestershire Enterprise Business Company (Left) & Miss Philippa Hunt, Director of Careers at Guilsborough Academy (Right)

Mr Dean Mills, Assistant Principal, Director of Sixth Form and Senior Leadership Team (SLT) Link for Careers Education and Engagement, added:

“This is a fantastic achievement for both Miss Hunt and the Academy. Her leadership, vision and tireless commitment to careers education have been instrumental in securing this national recognition. It’s a testament to the high standards we set for supporting every student’s future.”

The accreditation is valid for three years, during which time Guilsborough Academy will continue to strengthen and develop its careers programme.

Guilsborough Academy's Support System for Students:

Career Coaching: One-on-one sessions with a qualified Careers Advisor, Mrs Vicki Brennan, an Independent Level 6 Careers Advisor, via Leicestershire Enterprise Business Company

Work Experience: Opportunities in Year 10 and Year 12 to gain hands-on experience

Resources: Access to a dedicated careers hub and online tools like Unifrog

Parental Involvement: Parents/carers are encouraged to participate in students' career planning. The school encourage parents/carers to get involved by assisting with talks, assemblies, and their careers events and provide information targeted at them too.

Guilsborough Academy's Commitment:

They aim to meet the Gatsby Benchmarks, ensuring all students receive a stable and comprehensive careers programme.