Green-minded children join Nether Heyford community for village clean up
Every street and communal area in Nether Heyford is free of litter thanks to a community clean up.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 9:38 am
Updated
Friday, 11th June 2021, 9:40 am
Green-minded staff and children at Nether Heyford Pre-School joined residents for The Village Clean Up this week.
Children at pre-school have also been learning about plastic waste as part of World Ocean Day.
Nether Heyford Pre-School have places available from September 2021.