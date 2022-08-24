GCSE results day 2022: Live updates of all the results across Northampton, Daventry and south Northants

Today is about our pupils and presents an opportunity to celebrate their fantastic achievements. This cohort of pupils have not experienced a normal GCSE cycle and have had to navigate their way through enormous upheaval and disruption. They have done this with class, resilience and enthusiasm. I could not have asked for more from our Year 11 pupils and they have given their all.

“I hope the local community is as proud as we are of this incredible set of record breaking GCSE results for the school.

“I am truly indebted to the brilliant staff that I am privileged to work with and I thank the parents, carers and governors for their relentless support. I wish each and every pupil the very best for the future and I look forward to welcoming many of our pupils back to our fantastic Sixth Form come the start of the new academic year.”