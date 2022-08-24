GCSE results day 2022: Live updates of all the results across Northampton, Daventry and south Northants
The nervous wait is finally over
The long awaited GSCE results day is upon is and nervous teenagers across Northamptonshire – and the rest of the country - will finally be able to find out their grades.
Chronicle & Echo reporters and our photographer are out and about capturing reactions of students and we will be bringing you all the latest news from results day from across Northampton, Daventry and south Northamptonshire, as it happens.
GCSE results day 2022
On the move...
Chronicle & Echo’s reporter and photographer are now on the move to the next school.
Lunch with parents and Reading Festival as celebrations for Harriet
All 9s for one high school student
Celebrations at Northampton High School
Head techer at Northampton High School says students have recorded 71 percent of top grades (what used to be A* and A).
More Level 9s at Northampton High School
Dr May Lee head of Northampton High School speaking to Chronicle & Echo
We’re extremely proud of our results this year. The level of Level 9 grades are actually higher in comparison to the last two years when we had teacher assessed grades. Students have earned these very high grades through hard work and resilience. They’ve done incredibly well.”
Councillor wishes young people ‘good luck'
More good luck messages
Information for Caroline Chisholm students
Information for Northampton College students
“Record breaking” year at The Duston School
Sam Stickland, headteacher
Today is about our pupils and presents an opportunity to celebrate their fantastic achievements. This cohort of pupils have not experienced a normal GCSE cycle and have had to navigate their way through enormous upheaval and disruption. They have done this with class, resilience and enthusiasm. I could not have asked for more from our Year 11 pupils and they have given their all.
“I hope the local community is as proud as we are of this incredible set of record breaking GCSE results for the school.
“I am truly indebted to the brilliant staff that I am privileged to work with and I thank the parents, carers and governors for their relentless support. I wish each and every pupil the very best for the future and I look forward to welcoming many of our pupils back to our fantastic Sixth Form come the start of the new academic year.”