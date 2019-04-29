Fun day for children on canal in run up to spectacular Crick Boat Show

Children from Crick Primary School enjoyed a day of fun and adventures on the Grand Union Canal.

To celebrate the forthcoming Crick Boat Show, Canal & River Trust Explorers took 27 pupils on the Leicester Line.

As well as learning about water safety, the history of their local canal and the wildlife that lives there on the canal walk, the children created a collage celebrating the approaching show.

Lindsay Morris, the Year 5 teacher at Crick Primary School, said: “Inland waterways are wonderful places for children to visit and we were really pleased our Year 5 pupils had the opportunity to enjoy a canal adventure day.”

David Payne, a Canal & River Trust Explorers volunteer, said: “Canals are fantastic places for families to enjoy spending time outdoors by the water - walking, boating, fishing and wildlife watching.

“We believe waterways have the power to make a real difference to people’s lives and recent research now provides evidence that spending time by water makes us all healthier and happier.”

The 2019 Crick Boat Show & Waterways Festival, which will be held at Crick Marina, is organised by Waterways World in partnership with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina, and is expected to attract over 26,000 visitors.

All children aged 16 and under can gain free entry to the show to enjoy a fun day out by the water.

For more information and to book tickets, camping pitches and moorings, visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.