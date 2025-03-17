Pupils from dozens of local schools will soon have access to free, healthy meals to start the day 🍎

Labour wants to introduce free school breakfast clubs in every primary school in England

It has chosen 750 schools as ‘early adopters’ to trial the programme

These include more than 80 schools across the East Midlands

Free school breakfasts, and half an hour of free childcare, will be available at many of them from next month

There are now just weeks to go until pupils at more than 80 East Midlands primary schools become some of the first in the country to benefit from a new government initiative.

The Labour Government plans to roll out free school breakfast clubs in every state primary school in England, one of a slew of school-focused policies included in the party’s extensive pre-election education portfolio. In late February, it announced 750 primary schools across England that had been selected as early adopters of the new programme.

This means that from as soon as the start of the 2025 summer term - which will begin in April - primary-aged pupils at these schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare each day, in a bid to help support parents travelling to work by allowing them to drop their children off half an hour earlier.

Schools will be offering healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with the Government’s examples including wheat bisks, porridge, fresh fruit, and yoghurt. Many of the chosen schools were also well placed to host morning activities, like arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more, it continued.

Included amongst the early adopters are about 84 primary schools across the East Midlands. Here is a list of them, sorted by local authority area - excluding Rutland, which had no early adopter schools listed:

Children at dozens of East Midlands primary schools will be involved in the free breakfast programme's initial pilot | (File photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Derbyshire

Derby

Firs Primary School

Hardwick Primary School

Cavendish Close Junior Academy

Ash Croft Primary Academy

Cottons Farm Primary Academy

Carlyle Infant and Nursery Academy

Castleward Spencer Academy

Shelton Junior School

Derbyshire

Church Gresley Infant and Nursery School

North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy

Chaucer Infant School

Sale and Davys Church of England Primary School

William Rhodes Primary and Nursery School

Bradwell Junior School

Ashbourne Primary School

Morley Primary School

Barrow Hill Primary Academy

Bamford Primary School

Darley Dale Primary School

New Mills Primary School

Parwich Primary School

Lenthall Infant and Nursery School

Elton CofE Primary School

Eyam CofE Primary School

Rowsley CofE Primary School

Earl Sterndale CofE Primary School

Kirk Ireton C of E Primary School

Matlock Bath Holy Trinity CofE Primary School

Peak Forest Church of England Primary School

Fitzherbert CofE Primary School

Nottinghamshire

Nottingham

William Booth Primary and Nursery School

Crabtree Farm Primary School

Nottinghamshire

St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School

St Peter's CofE Primary Academy, Mansfield

Normanton-On-Soar Primary School

William Lilley Infant and Nursery School

Hallcroft Infant and Nursery School

Larkfields Junior School

Misterton Primary and Nursery School

Arnold Mill Primary and Nursery School

Orchard Primary School and Nursery

Holly Primary School

Wood's Foundation CofE Primary School

Leicestershire

Leicester

Merrydale Junior School

Braunstone Community Primary School

Woodstock Primary Academy

Heatherbrook Primary Academy

Abbey Mead Primary Academy

Buswells Lodge Primary School

Krishna Avanti Primary School

Avanti Fields School

Leicestershire

Parkland Primary School South Wigston

Captains Close Primary School

Riverside Community Primary School Birstall

Griffydam Primary School

Worthington School

Oxley Primary School Shepshed

Witherley Church of England Primary School

Dorothy Goodman School Hinckley

Lincolnshire

St Hugh's Catholic Primary

St Nicholas CE Primary Academy

St Anne's Church of England Primary School, Grantham

The Lincoln St Peter at Gowts Church of England Primary School

Newton-on-Trent CofE Primary School

Great Ponton Church of England School

The Marston Thorold's Charity Church of England School

The Eresby School, Spilsby

Northamptonshire

North Northamptonshire

Gretton Primary Academy

Havelock Infant School

Havelock Junior School

Oakway Academy

Danesholme Infant Academy

Compass Primary Academy

Thrapston Primary School

Whitefriars Primary School

Great Doddington Primary

West Northamptonshire

DSLV E-ACT Academy

Spring Lane Primary School

Queen Eleanor Primary Academy

Braunston Church of England Primary School

Byfield School

Wootton Park School

Barry Primary School

Billing Brook Special School

What do you think about Labour’s plan to introduce free school breakfast clubs to all primary schools in England? Have your say and make your voice heard by leaving a comment below.