Falconer's Hill Infant School turns 60

Falconer's Hill Infant School celebrated its 60th birthday recently, with a fun filled birthday party for the children and staff.
By Rachel EdkinsContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
September marks the birthday of Falconer’s Hill Infant School opening, and to mark this special occasion it had a birthday party with all the children at FHIS.

The children designed and made birthday cards and party decorations to celebrate this special day.

Fizz even made a special guest appearance and the children came together to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ whilst enjoying some birthday cake.

It was a delightful way for the school to mark its 60th birthday.