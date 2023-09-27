Falconer's Hill Infant School turns 60
Falconer's Hill Infant School celebrated its 60th birthday recently, with a fun filled birthday party for the children and staff.
September marks the birthday of Falconer’s Hill Infant School opening, and to mark this special occasion it had a birthday party with all the children at FHIS.
The children designed and made birthday cards and party decorations to celebrate this special day.
Fizz even made a special guest appearance and the children came together to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ whilst enjoying some birthday cake.
It was a delightful way for the school to mark its 60th birthday.