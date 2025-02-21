England school holidays 2025: Full list of term dates and breaks - when does February half-term end?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- English schoolchildren have a number of lengthy breaks between and even during their school terms
- Council areas can set their own term dates, meaning they might vary depending on where you live
- It can even vary by which school your child attends
Half-term is almost over for England’s schoolchildren - and families will be back on the school run schedule in just a few days’ time.
The week-long February half term began on Monday, February 17 in many parts of England, meaning it ended on Friday, February 21. This means that it’s back to school after the weekend - but half-term was far from the only break pupils will have to look forward to throughout 2025.
The new school year usually begins around the start of September after a lengthy summer break, and has three distinct terms. Each one has a one to two-week-long break between them, often covering major holidays like Christmas and Easter. Terms aren’t a solid block of school days either, with each having a half-term break - and there are also a number of Bank Holidays dotted throughout the year that schools often recognise.
However, each local authority is able to sets its own terms and school holiday dates - meaning they may vary a little depending on where you live. But just like in Scotland and Northern Ireland, these are generally pretty similar across different schools and council areas.
Here is a general guide to when the school terms in England and Wales will begin and end throughout the rest of the year - based on the dates set by several large English councils, including Kent and Croydon:
England and Wales’ term and school holiday dates 2025
Spring term
- Monday, 24 February: School resumes post February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Each of England and Wales’ local authorities has the power to set its own term and school holiday dates. The government has an online tool you can use here to find the exact dates in your council’s area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.