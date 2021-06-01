Enchanting Flower Moon burns bright orange over Daventry

Did you see the spectacular Flower Moon shining brightly over Daventry?

By Lucie Green
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 11:20 am
Photography by Mook.

Professional local photographer Mike Tobin shared stunning pictures with The Gusher.

He said: "The moon was orange for about 15 minutes on Wednesday night."

This full moon was known by early Native American tribes as the 'Flower Moon', a name given in recognition of the spring flowers that came around the same time.

