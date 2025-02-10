Employers invited to explore benefits of apprenticeships at Northampton College

Sector-specific employer forums will be held at Northampton College to help organisations discover how apprentices can benefit their businesses.

Organised to support National Apprenticeship Week, which takes place from February 10 to 16, the sessions will give employers the chance to learn what is involved in launching apprenticeship schemes and outline the support Northampton College can offer.

A different sector will be represented at each forum, with dedicated events for Digital, Business and Finance; Culinary Arts; Early Years; Construction; Engineering, Fabrication and Welding and Motor Vehicle; and Hairdressing and Barbering being held between March and June.

Northampton College Principal Jason Lancaster said: “Apprenticeships are a very effective way for businesses to invest in current and future employees while addressing any skills shortages within their industries.

“During the past year we’ve supported more than 400 apprentices in over 350 local businesses. Each of our qualifications has been designed with the support of employers so our apprentices are equipped with the skills that their industries need.”

Businesses which have already benefitted from taking on Northampton College apprentices include award-winning Rushden-based accountancy firm, Elsby & Co.

Ann Phillips, Elsby & Co’s Head of Operations, said: “Northampton College is a trusted partner for delivery of apprenticeship learning for us.

“The College works hard to prepare their learners for what they need to do to be successful, from a business as well as a technical perspective.

“Our contacts at the College, both from a business development and apprentice development perspective are available for support and guidance and always work hard to understand our needs and adapt what they do to suit us, the learner and apprenticeship requirements.”

Prospective students who want to learn about apprenticeships with Northampton College can attend an open event at its Booth Lane campus from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, March 8. Visitors will tour the college’s facilities, hear from current students and be able to speak to teachers about apprenticeships or full-time courses, A Levels or T Levels. For further information and to register for the open event for apprentices and students, visit https://www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk/about-us/events/event/238-open-event-booth-lane

Businesses attending Northampton College’s employer forums will be able to discuss the recruitment and training challenges facing businesses today and discover how partnering with a college can support companies in implementing recruitment and training strategies.

In addition, there will be the chance to learn about the role of the National Apprentice Service, how apprenticeships benefit companies and tips about financial incentives. There will also be an opportunity to network with some of the college’s business partners while enjoying some light refreshments.

For more details about the employer forums, and to register, visit https://www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk/employers/employer-events