E-ACT Daventry Sixth Form celebrates students’ A Level success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grace Bell achieves AAAA* and will study history at Warwick University Sophie Sterland achieves A*A Distinction and will study Games Art at Northampton University Jack Shearman achieves ABBA* and will study Astrophysics at Royal Holloway University of London.

Staff and students at E-ACT Daventry Sixth Form are today celebrating another set of fantastic A Level and BTEC results.

Teenagers across the country are celebrating today after sitting exams throughout May and June. Despite the challenges of the last few years, young people across the country have recorded stunning successes at A Level and BTEC qualifications, with the students of The Daventry Sixth Form no exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at The Daventry Sixth Form have gone above and beyond to ensure their students were as prepared as possible for their A Levels and BTEC qualifications.

E-ACT Daventry Sixth Form students celebrate their results

The extra support paid off with many students achieving excellent results. Thanks to the hard work of both students and staff, there is lots to celebrate, with many students gaining places at university or on an apprenticeship, as well as those who are entering the workplace.

Results include:

Grace Bell - AAAA* and will study history at Warwick University

Sophie Sterland - A*A Distinction and will study Games Art at Northampton University

Jack Shearman - ABBA* and will study Astrophysics at Royal Holloway University of London

Jane Buggins and Sarah Hadlow, Headteachers of E-ACT Daventry Sixth Form, said:

E-ACT Daventry Sixth Form students celebrate their results

“Today we celebrate the truly fantastic achievements of our students after a tremendous amount of hard work. Their commitment to academic excellence and a determination to excel has resulted in some wonderful results and we hope they feel very proud of themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have complete faith that these young people will go on to impress whether they move into higher education, take up an apprenticeship, or enter the world of work.”

Tom Campbell, CEO at E-ACT, said:

“Congratulations to all at The Daventry Sixth Form on such a great set of results. They have all worked so hard to get here and both students and staff deserve to feel very proud of the results we’ve seen today. I am sure these young people will continue to do us proud in the future and I look forward to seeing what they go on to accomplish.”