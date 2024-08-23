E-ACT Academies celebrate students’ success at GCSE

E-ACT DSLV students celebrate their GCSE results

Excitement as E-ACT The Parker Academy and E-ACT DSLV students collect their results and look forward to their next steps

Staff and students at E-ACT The Parker Academy and E-ACT DSLV are today celebrating a collection of fantastic GCSE results.

Teenagers across the country are celebrating today after sitting exams throughout May and June. Despite the challenges of the last few years, young people across the country have recorded stunning successes at GCSE, with the students of E-ACT The Parker Academy and E-ACT DSLV no exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At E-ACT The Parker Academy, staff have gone above and beyond to ensure their students were as prepared as possible for their GCSEs. In particular, the academy offered additional period 6 subject sessions for students after school with additional opportunities to attend subject specific days. The extra support paid off with many students achieving excellent results.

Mirella Capatine, Lois Antwi, Marcel Konieczny and Alaa Ali collect their GCSE results

Among the high performers at E-ACT The Parker Academy were:

Amber Rose Fennell: three grade 9s, three grade 8s and three grade 7s

Bruno Brykalski: two grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7 and one grade 5

Leanne Tchakounte: One Distinction*, four grade 8s, one grade 7 and four grade 6s

Over at E-ACT DSLV, there was also much to celebrate. Throughout their KS4 studies, students worked tirelessly to reach their potential, and the academy provided a comprehensive bespoke support package for all students, including both academic and mental health support.

Among the high performers at E-ACT DSLV were:

DSLV students discover how they've done

Mia Burndred: six grade 9s, two grade 7s and one grade 6

Daniel Bickerdike: one grade 9, five grade 8s, three grade 7s and one grade 6

Adam Dicks: two grade 8s, three grade 7s and three grade 6s

Achievements were particularly strong in English Language, Triple Science, Art and French this year, and the academy is looking forward to welcoming many students back in September as they continue their studies in the Daventry Sixth Form.

Jane Buggins, Headteacher at The Parker Academy, said: “We are so proud of our incredible students and want to congratulate them on their success. We have loved seeing so many happy and smiling faces in our academy today. Thank you to all students and staff for their hard work. We look forward to welcoming students into The Daventry Sixth Form and wish our leavers the very best in their future. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Hadlow, Headteacher at E-ACT DSLV Academy, said: “It is credit to our hard-working students and academy staff that so many students have achieved great GCSE results. Our aim is that students become ‘the best version of themselves’ and I would like to pay special tribute to the progress made by students who found academic study challenging. Students of all abilities can flourish at DSLV.”

DSLV students find out their results

Tom Campbell, CEO at E-ACT, said: “Congratulations to E-ACT The Parker Academy and E-ACT DSLV on such a great set of results. These are the direct result of a tremendous amount of effort from staff and students at both academies and I am delighted for them all.

“I want to congratulate all of our young people celebrating today. They have worked so hard to get to this point and they should feel very proud of all they have accomplished.”