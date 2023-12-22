People are encouraged to donate old bikes to the “great” scheme

Pupils from a Daventry school have received bikes for Christmas as part of a new scheme to support children’s mental well-being and grow a love for cycling.

This project is the “first of its kind” in Northamptonshire and is being piloted in a few schools initially, with the aim of rolling it out further if it proves successful.

As part of the initiative, people are urged to consider donating their old bikes to the cause in the New Year.

Christmas comes early as new bike scheme launches for children at Monksmoor Primary school in Daventry.

Councillor Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), said: “We know the positive benefits physical activity and being outdoors has on our young people and it is great that this scheme brings these elements together.

“I look forward to seeing how we can further roll this initiative out to other schools in the area and hearing from the students how they are enjoying the use of their bike.”

As part of the pilot initiative, nine children in Years five and six at Daventry’s Monksmoor Primary School received free bicycles.

Along with safety gear, such as cycling helmets, the pupils also received cycling proficiency lessons from Space 2 Talk, safety cycling tips from Northamptonshire Police, and a short course in basic bicycle maintenance from The Bike Doctor.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways, and Waste at WNC, said: “It is great news that we have been able to work with partners to donate bikes to young people.

This will provide them with a fantastic opportunity to meet with friends and get outside. By travelling by bike they can not only enjoy the local area but also help reduce their carbon footprint and travel sustainably.”

The bikes were donated to the initiative and restored by Steve Adams, the Delapre Bike Doctor, before being presented to the children.

People who would like to support the initiative can donate their old bikes by dropping them off at The Stable Block at Delapre Abbey, Tuesday to Friday, from 10am to 3.30pm, or on Saturdays between 10am and 1pm starting with the New Year.

Not all donations may be accepted since each bike will be evaluated to make sure it can be restored to high quality and at a reasonable price before being gifted to others.

The partners of the initiative are specifically looking for children's or extra-small adult bikes with 24 or 26 inch wheels.

The pilot scheme is a partnership effort that has stemmed from the Rural West Local Area Partnership, serving the communities of Daventry East and Woodford, Daventry West, and Weedon.

The partners involved include WNC, Daventry Town Council, The Delapre Bike Doctor, Space 2 Talk, Northamptonshire Police, Goodwill Solutions, Daventry Community Shed, and Olleco.