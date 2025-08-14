Daventry Sixth Form Students Celebrating Amazing A-Level Results

The Daventry Sixth Form, a consortium between E-ACT DSLV and The Parker academies and part of the E-ACT academy trust, is celebrating excellent results across A Level and Applied General courses.

Just some of the individual outstanding results include:

Marika today celebrated receiving A,A,B,B, and is heading to University of York to study Marketing

Paige today celebrated receiving A,A,C,C the results she needed for Liverpool John Moores University to study Law.

Oliver who celebrated receiving the results he needed for Northumbria University to study Sports Management

Alisha who celebrated receiving the results she needed for University of York to study Psychology.

Merita who celebrated receiving the results she needed for Cardiff University to study Law.

Wiktor who celebrated receiving the results he needed for Portsmouth University to study Computer Networks and Security.

Huge congratulations to our students who have successfully secured prestigious apprenticeships in Retail Management, Technical Production Engineering and Accountancy and AAT.

Sarah Hadlow, Headteacher of E-Act DSLV Academy, said:

Laura, Ada and Paige receiving their results today at Daventry Sixth Form

“We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of our Daventry Sixth Form as they receive their A-Level results today. Watching our sixth formers develop into thoughtful, capable young adults has been inspiring. These results reflect not only the hard work and determination of our students, but also the unwavering support of our dedicated staff and families. Today’s results open doors, and we are excited to see what our young people do next. Whether heading to university, apprenticeships, our employment, our students leave us equipped with the knowledge, skills, and character to thrive in the next chapter of their lives. We are incredibly proud of each and every one of them.”

Maughan Johnson, Headteacher of E-Act Parker Academy said:

“We are so proud of our brilliant young people. Their hard work, focus, and ambition has paid dividends, and these results reflect their commitment to achieving their very best.

“Many students have secured places on competitive university courses across the country, while others are embarking on a wide range of exciting apprenticeships, or taking the next steps in their careers.

“Today’s results showcase academic excellence and also highlight the supportive and ambitious culture within Daventry Sixth Form, ensuring every student has the opportunity to thrive. All Daventry Sixth Form students can look to the future with confidence and pride.”

Tom Campbell, CEO of the E-ACT multi academy trust, said:

“At E-ACT Daventry Sixth Form, our sixth formers have achieved great things. These results reflect their character and the strength of the wider school community. These outcomes open doors and futures, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we stand for at E-ACT.”

The performance of Year 13 students across E-ACT has improved this year, with gains in both attainment and provisional “value added” scores, which show that students are making better progress against their peers nationally.

This valued added figure shows how much progress A-level students made between the end of Key Stage 4 (GCSEs) and the end of their sixth form studies, compared to similar students in England.