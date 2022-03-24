Daventry schoolchildren inspired by day of sport at rugby club

Daventry schoolchildren were inspired by coaches at a free sports workshop.

Pupils at the Abbey CE Academy in Daventry, part of the David Ross Education Trust, spent a day last week at Daventry Rugby Club to learn about and participate in the sport.

Each class group from reception to Year 6 spent 45 minutes each with the coaching staff learning everything from how to hold a rugby ball to the rules of the game through a series of enjoyable activities.

Getting sporty at the rugby club.

The aim of the workshop was to inspire young Daventry pupils to get involved in the sport and to open them up to new sporting opportunities that they might not otherwise have had.

Emma Cadle, PE Lead at Abbey CE Academy, said: “It was fantastic to see our pupils get so involved in all of the activities on offer throughout the day.

"They all thoroughly enjoyed themselves and many have come away with a newfound love of rugby.!

Scott Wilkinson, Welfare Officer and U9 Coach at Daventry Rugby Club, said: “It was a pleasure to spend the day with the pupils at Abbey CE Academy teaching them all about the game of rugby and its Core Values, Teamwork, Respect, Enjoyment, Discipline and Sportsmanship (TREDS) Values that we carry both on and off the pitch.

Scott teaches his son new skills.

“Daventry Rugby Club is committed to delivering rugby to all ages, and hopes to inspire future generations of rugby players, both boys and girls, with some of our current squad members currently already pupils at the Abbey.

“We look forward to seeing many more Abbey pupils at our club in the near future and were very encouraged by how the children took to the game from the small taster session - all really seemed to enjoy it."