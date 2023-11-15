Daventry school awarded ‘prestigious’ national accreditation for ‘expansive and fascinating subject’

The school “helps pupils to build their knowledge and vocabulary gradually” and “learn to be caring and responsible citizens”

A Daventry school has been recognised for its “hard work” in developing “an expansive and fascinating subject,” the geography curriculum. The school was awarded national geography accreditation from the leading subject association for teachers of geography in the UK.

Falconer’s Hill Academy, one of the non-profit organisation David Ross Education Trust schools, has been awarded the Silver Primary Geography Quality Mark (PGQM) by The Geographical Association (GA), a registered charity dedicated to advancing geographical knowledge and understanding through education.

The award recognises and promotes quality and progress in geography leadership, curriculum development, and learning and teaching in schools.

Falconer’s Hill Academy pupils pictured holding the Silver Primary Geography Quality Mark (PGQM) award.

Scarlett Hales, Vice Principal of Falconer’s Hill Academy and geography subject lead, said: “We are delighted that our hard work in developing our geography education to teach our children more about the world we live in and to help them develop a greater understanding – and hopefully – a love of such an expansive and fascinating subject – has been recognised by the GA.”

The school in Ashby Road went through a rigorous process to demonstrate the quality of its geography curriculum. The school staff were required to provide detailed evidence that they meet all the PGQM criteria and demonstrate that they deliver high-quality geography education for pupils.

Simon Rose, Director of Primary Education at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “The PGQM now means Falconer’s Hill Academy is among the ranks of leading schools – and primary schools – in the UK for the teaching of geography.

“The primary and secondary Quality Mark Frameworks are valued and celebrated by schools’ leaders nationally and internationally, and they support the schools that win them to continue to develop their geography education.”

The school formally holds the title this term, although it is scheduled to be awarded during a ceremony in the spring. For the next three years, the accreditation serves as a benchmark for the quality of the school's geography curriculum.

Scarlett Hales said: “Winning this award and having the privilege of holding it for the next three years will significantly raise the profile of geography in the school for the whole community.

“The association will also be a valuable resource for us in terms of our curriculum and resources for staff.”

GA reportedly praised the school for its “well-organised and presented submission” and the “increased use of fieldwork within the curriculum.”

Ofsted reportedly commended Falconer’s Hill Academy during its last inspection for its “highly ambitious and well-sequenced curriculum,” which “helps pupils to build their knowledge and vocabulary gradually” and “learn to be caring and responsible citizens.”

The co-educational school was also recently recognised nationally by Eco Schools England, winning ‘Green Flag’ status for its ecological achievements and promoting youth-led environmental education and action.