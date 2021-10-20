Daventry runner Christina completes first marathon to support tinnitus charity

Running for funds and awareness.

Christina Kennedy, 42, finished the virtual Virgin Money London Marathon on October 3.

She took part in the marathon in support of the British Tinnitus Association (BTA), a charity that has helped her manage her tinnitus, a debilitating condition that affects about 80,000 adults in Northamptonshire alone.

Christina said: "I still can’t quite process how the hell I did it, but I did."

Showing off her much-deserved medal.

She said the final five miles were 'testing' and 'painful'.

"I did the run for British Tinnitus Association but also for myself," Christina added.

"My hard work and determination have paid off. Never in my life did I ever think I’d get a medal for completing a marathon, I feel a bit choked.

"It’s been an amazing journey and I’ve met some amazing people along the way with some amazing stories. This is just the start of something new. Challenge yourself – it’s the best feeling ever!”

Tinnitus is the name for hearing noises that are not caused by an outside source. The main symptom of tinnitus is hearing a noise, such as ringing or buzzing, that is not caused by an outside source.

The BTA’s fundraising officer Jess Pollard said: “We’re thrilled at Christina’s amazing achievement. As someone helped by our tinnitus support team she understands how important our services are and is dedicated to raising crucial funds and awareness for tinnitus."