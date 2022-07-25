Daventry primary school, rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, beats national average SATs results

A Daventry primary school has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in every category and surpassed national average SATs scores.

Welton Church of England Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, was inspected by the education watchdog in May.

During inspections, Ofsted considers the quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision. Welton CE Academy achieved the highest possible scores in all of these categories in a report published last week.

Principal at Welton CE Academy Sol Johnson said: “This incredible Ofsted report and excellent results have been made possible by our wonderful team and their tireless efforts to deliver creative and collaborative lessons, adapting to the many barriers schools have faced throughout the pandemic.

“Our parents, governors and staff are all focused on the same goals: ensuring children have a positive experience in school, achieve the best outcomes possible, and can go on to achieve in whatever secondary setting they choose.”

The report from Ofsted praises leaders for setting “exceptionally high expectations” and for their determination to ensure all pupils leave the school as confident learners. Pupils were also celebrated for being “respectful, well mannered and polite”.

Welton CE Academy’s SATs results - the exams Year Six pupils take before moving onto secondary school - also reflect Ofsted’s glowing review.

SATs scores measure whether pupils are working at the expected standard for English and Maths.

The national average for Key Stage Two SATS scores currently sits at 59 percent. At Welton CE Academy, 90 percent of pupils are working at or above the expected standard.

Pupils scored particularly high in their reading and writing scores, with 94.7 percent of pupils working at the expected standard for reading and writing, beating both national averages of 74 percent for reading and 69 percent for writing by a significant margin.

CEO at the David Ross Education Trust Stuart Burns said: “We are proud to see these excellent results, which are a testament to the extraordinary efforts of all our teaching and support staff at Welton Academy.

“These results have been achieved despite all the significant challenges caused by the pandemic, which makes them all the more outstanding.”