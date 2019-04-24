Daventry library to close next week ahead of move

The opening of Daventry’s new library is now less than a month away – but residents will be without a library for two weeks while the move takes place.

The last day of opening in its current location in North Street is Monday, April 29, closing the doors for the last time at 6pm.

The library will reopen for customers in the newly refurbished premises in the Abbey Advice and Resource Centre in St John’s Square at 9am on Monday, May 13.

To ensure continuity of library services for customers during the brief closure period, all borrowed items will renewed automatically until May 13.

All online services will available as usual at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/libraryonline which customers can access 24 hours a day to download e-books, e-audiobooks, e-newspapers and e-magazines.

For customers still wishing to visit a library, the nearest alternative library is at Long Buckby.

The Registration Office will also be relocating to the new premises, alongside the library.

Customers with booked appointments will be informed of the new arrangements and the online booking system for new appointments will be updated accordingly.

The Abbey Centre is an established hub for community services in the town, already hosting Citizen’s Advice Bureau, Time2Talk, DACT (Daventry Area Community Transport) and Olympus Care Services.

The library move to this location creates opportunities to link up and work with existing services to support customers.

The library’s relocation will pave the way for the construction of a new multi-screen cinema and restaurants by Daventry District Council on the current site north of High Street.

Cecile Irving-Swift, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “The new premises will deliver all of the existing library services in addition to having a dedicated children’s area, accessible toilets and baby changing, an exciting new outdoor area and bright, welcoming flexible indoor space. It will be a welcoming place for residents and families to come and access a variety of services.”

Further details around the opening of the new library will follow in due course.