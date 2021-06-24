Daventry dad fears for children's health over bin collection concerns

Jacob Bush.

Jacob Bush said a rise in waste by his home has attracted more vermin to residential areas.

He said: "I've had to get rid of rats right in front of my door at times because they've come from the bins.

"Rat traps have been set up in the hallways where I live because of how bad it is. It's down to the bins only being collected once a month and nothing is being done about it."

Jacob, who lives in the town centre, has called on West Northamptonshire Council to help tackle the issue.

He added: "There's lots of rubbish floating around in the car parks, it's horrendous.

"I can't even stand outside with my children because of the risk of rats and filth. The bins end up overflowing and bags of rubbish get left around them attracting more animals and stuff. We have one bin for four households that gets collected once every three weeks.

"I know that both myself and my housing association have reached out to the council and we've both been snubbed basically, it's disgusting."

A spokesperson for West Northamptonshire Council said: “Waste and recycling crews collect general waste from communal bin stores every three weeks, and recycling every two weeks, in line with kerbside waste and recycling services across the Daventry area.

"Most communal stores are managed by the landlord or letting agent of the premises, and we can only remove waste that is presented in bins, and not loose or fly-tipped waste.