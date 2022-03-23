Daventry Academy students perform smash-hit production of Matilda the Musical

Students at DSLV E-ACT Academy in Daventry celebrated influential author Roald Dahl with an dazzling production of Matilda the Musical.

Performers from Year 7 - 11 were applauded for their version of the show, which recently entertained primary school children, parents and Cllr Wendy Randall.

"It was the best show I've ever seen," she said.

Rehearsals for the production started last September and included famous scenes from the book such as Bruce Bogtrotter being forced to eat the Trunchbull's chocolate cake and Amanda Tripp being thrown across the school playground by her pigtails.

Academy staff said every rehearsal has been full of fun and laughter, noting Tim Minchin's hilarious lyrics shining through in every student’s acting, dancing and singing.

To expand students' knowledge of theatre craft, students were trained on the technical elements and had sound and lighting coordinated by them.

