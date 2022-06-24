Daventry academy celebrates win in prestigious 2022 Education Business Awards

Celebrations are taking place at a Daventry academy after the school walked away with a SEN Provision Award.

Parker E-ACT Academy has been recognised for its outstanding work, commitment and achievements at the 2022 Education Business Awards in London.

The winning schools and educational organisations were announced at the gala dinner earlier this month.

Delighted staff with their award.

Headteacher Andrea White said: “I had the privilege to attend The Education Business Awards in London, after finding out a month a go that we had been nominated for the SEN provision award (2022).

“We went expecting a nice day out and already proud that we were nominated; we left as winners.”

She said the award has not been down to one or two individuals.