Crick mum's warning after daughter with no rash nearly dies from meningitis

Charlotte with her daughter Niamh.

A Crick mum is warning parents to know all the signs of meningitis after she nearly lost her young daughter to the disease.

Charlotte Ward’s six-year-old daughter Niamh deteriorated quickly and was close to death after falling ill.

She complained of a head and neck ache, had a high temperature and was sick.

Niamh is fit and well again.

Charlotte said: “I’d always linked meningitis to a rash and the ‘glass test’.

“We contacted 111 and took Niamh to hospital, but we were reassured she did not have meningitis because there was no rash.”

They were sent home, but Niamh continued to be sick.

“It was then I realised just how poorly she was,” Charlotte added.

"I will never forget the full body chill that came over me in a instant when I realised there was something seriously wrong.”

The worried mum took her daughter to another hospital.

“She was deteriorating,” Charlotte added.

"She was falling in and out of consciousness, being aggressive and agitated at the same time. I ran as I carried her into A&E, but by this time she could barely walk anyway.”

Little Niamh passed out in the hospital waiting room.

Her mum added: "What happened next was a horror show; I’ve never been so frightened in my whole life.

"After being in great distress, confusion, hallucinations and drifting in and out of consciousness, my little girl had to be put to sleep within an hour of arrival for an emergency CT scan because the infection had taken hold of her brain.

"The reason for sharing this story is because Niamh never had a rash. She was in a critical condition, her skin mottled rapidly in front of me which I know because of my background happens before death. It was utterly horrific.”

She praised the team at Northampton General Hospital, who helped save her daughter.

Charlotte said: “My message to parents and carers is, if you think something is wrong, please do not think you are overreacting. If you feel something is not right, then take your child to A&E straight away. If you feel unhappy with the first opinion then please push or seek a second immediately.

"Do not wait for a rash, this is a really common misconception and doesn’t always happen. It nearly cost Niamh her life and it costs countless lives every day because the same thing keeps happening over and over again.

“I do not blame anybody, but I want to raise awareness to stop this happening to anybody else. We were lucky but more needs to be done to spread awareness about meningitis and to prevent the common misdiagnosis that is costing so many lives of children and adults. There is short time window for treatment so act quickly. Don’t ever feel like you’re overreacting and always trust your instincts, medical professionals do get it wrong.”

Symptoms of bacterial meningitis can include painful, stiff neck, headaches, fever, confusion, bruising, a rash and sensitivity to light.

Charlotte said: “By some miracle Niamh came out of the other end relatively unharmed.