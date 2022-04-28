Creative Daventry students see T-shirt designs come to life thanks to Amazon

Creative students from a Daventry school have seen their designs come to life in a competition.

Pupils from Daventry Hill School were challenged to design a T-shirt based on their hobbies or future aspirations.

Designs were submitted to the Amazon team at the Daventry fulfilment centre, who chose three winners.

Rubina Bi and Lawrence Watson from BHX10 are pictured with Oliver Hunter, Phillip Brand, Chloe Harris and Jana Lackova.

The pupils, along with two school staff members, were invited to the fulfilment centre to meet some of the team and watch their designs come to life.

They picked their favourite shirt colour and watched on as Amazon worker Rubina Bi, showed how the shirts were made.

One of the winners was Oliver Hunter, who said: “It was so cool going to Amazon and I loved seeing my T-shirt being made.”

Lawrence Watson, operations manager at Amazon in Daventry, who was part of the team that picked the winners of the design competition said: “It was a pleasure welcoming the pupils and staff of Daventry Hill School to our fulfilment centre and learning more about their hobbies and aspirations.

"We really enjoyed seeing their fantastic T-shirt designs brought to life with our new printing equipment and hope they wear them with fond memories.”

Stacey Drake, careers and employability leader at the school, said: “Our pupils have made memories they will never forget.”

Daventry Hill School is a special free school for pupils aged 4-18 who have a range of cognition and learning needs. Pupils may have additional needs such a physical disability, communication difficulties or autistic conditions.