Creating Tomorrow College celebrates outstanding Ofsted rating in first ever inspection

Creating Tomorrow College, which supports young adults with special educational needs and disabilities is delighted that it has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted in its first ever full inspection, distinguishing it as the only further education provider in the local area to achieve this prestigious rating.

The college, which has a campus at the Icon Centre in Daventry, received Outstanding judgements across all areas: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and provision for learners with high needs.

In a comprehensive report, Ofsted commended the college’s ambitious vision, exceptional preparation of learners for employment, and high-quality teaching and support across all campuses. Inspectors praised the calm, professional learning environments and highlighted the strong focus on employability, life skills, and tailored personal development.

Learners were described as highly motivated, confident, and well-prepared for the workplace. Inspectors found that students “very quickly develop the professional behaviours that employers expect” and benefit from “exceptionally helpful information about future careers” as well as a “highly effective individualised personal development programme.”

Creating Tomorrow College students in a training session.

Gareth Ivett, Principal of Creating Tomorrow College, said: “To be rated Outstanding in our very first inspection is well-deserved recognition of the dedication and passion our entire team brings every day. Everyone has played their part in creating a college where learners are genuinely prepared for adulthood and the world of work.”

The report also praised the college’s strong relationships with local employers and community organisations. The college was recognised for designing a curriculum that is highly relevant to learners’ futures and for educating employers about neurodiversity and the barriers some young people face.

Creating Tomorrow College operates across campuses in Lutterworth, Daventry, and Wellingborough, currently supporting over 60 learners aged 18 and over and is part of the Creating Tomorrow Partnership. The College is also set to expand to meet demand with two new campuses in the pipeline - Kettering, Northamptonshire and Rugby, Warwickshire opening within the next 18 months.

For more information about Creating Tomorrow College and its life-changing programmes for young people with special educational needs, visit: www.creatingtomorrowcollege.co.uk