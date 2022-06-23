Cousins launch new group in Daventry for people struggling with mental health

People in Daventry struggling with their mental health can now receive free support at a newly-formed group.

Cousins Jordan Batchelor and Zoe Parry want to be a helping hand for people who are suffering.

Jordan said: “We wanted to start this group because we both have mental health and we think it’s so important the community come together and support each other.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan and Zoe.

"We want others to realise they are never alone and together we can help each other.”

Mental Health Mates Daventry meet monthly for a gentle walk in Daventry Country Park or even just a cup of coffee.

“We don’t want people to feel pressured into coming along to the group,” added Jordan.

“We simply just want to be a support network and be a helping hand for people who are suffering. We know what it’s like talking to professionals who only understand mental health through textbooks, as people with mental health ourselves we can relate.”

Help is at hand from the group.

The cousins said everyone’s welcome to the meet-up and there is no pressure to talk about mental health issues.

Jordan added: “We’re just here for support.

“It is also important for us to make clear that we are not mental health professionals; we’re not trained in anything mental health. However, we have had training in suicide prevention.”

Zoe said nobody will be judged or quizzed at the meet ups.

She went on: “We've started this group to help others and ourselves who suffer with mental health.

"There’s no need to tell us about any issues or problems (unless you feel you need to talk to someone), it's a chance for people who understand what you’re going through to meet up. Sometimes just having a group of a friends meeting up and walking in the fresh air is all you need.”

Nearly 200 people have already joined their Facebook group, Walk With us - Mental Health Mate and the first walk in the park was a success the two hope to grow on.

The Facebook group is https://www.facebook.com/groups/319781636987667