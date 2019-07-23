County archery success for Staverton school

Sharp-shooting youngsters from Staverton CE Primary School in the Daventry district have fired their way to an archery county championship.

The school, in Glebe Lane, in the village, won the Northamptonshire county level-three archery competition on Thursday, July 11, held at Moulton College.

Six children from Year 4 and Year 5 competed as a team through several archery skills activities at Moulton Park and they had to progress through two qualifying rounds to reach the finals, competing against 12 schools on the day.

The first round was between Daventry schools, where Staverton had the highest-scoring boy.

During the second round, Staverton had the joint highest-scoring boy and girl in their group.

And in the final, the Staverton team won by a margin of more than 200 points to ultimately be crowned as the Northamptonshire county champions.

The school's PE coordinator Steve Hier and Staverton sports coach Andy Canning said they were delighted with the win and added: "The children represented Staverton superbly and it was wonderful to see them have experiences of sport that they may not otherwise have the opportunity to take part in."

This year Mr Canning has run an after-school archery club for the children, which has proved to be very popular throughout the year groups.

This was a result of so much interest being shown last year, enabling different children to access a range of sports.