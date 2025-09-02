Community spirit transforms Newnham Primary School's playground and learning area

Pictures from the works start to finish

A mum at Newnham Primary School has spearheaded a remarkable project to give pupils an exciting new sensory and sustainable learning area, along with much-needed updates to the school playground.

Hayley Kellet, chairperson of the Friends of Newnham School (FoNS) and parent to a pupil at the school, led the initiative after recognising the need for fresh spaces that inspire play and outdoor learning.

The project quickly gathered momentum thanks to incredible support from local businesses, parents, and volunteers. A hardworking team from the EEEC Programme of Cummins Daventry rolled up their sleeves, demolishing old sheds, ripping up tired flooring, clearing dead trees, and dedicating countless hours to painting and preparation.

To bring new life to the outdoor space, Stonebank Gardening kindly fitted brand new picket fencing, replacing the broken and rotting panels. Both their time and skills were generously given free of charge, while Mainline Timber of Daventry donated the materials needed to complete the transformation.

New picket fencing around the sensory & sustainability garden

Further generosity came from the wider community. Debbie Cox of Debbie Cox Properties contributed a donation, while Envan Composting supplied compost to help establish new greenery. Funds previously raised by FoNS, with the support of parents, were also used to buy a wide range of toys and educational equipment for the children to enjoy.

Mrs Kellet said the effort was “a true representation of community spirit,” praising everyone who helped to create a safe, stimulating, and sustainable space that will benefit pupils for years to come.