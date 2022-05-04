College taster sessions ignite sparks for Daventry schoolchildren

Daventry students have been urged to think about their futures as part of a series of taster sessions giving an insight into the skills required in the modern workplace.

Northampton College welcomed pupils from The Parker E-ACT Academy, DSLV E-ACT Academy, Sponne School and Campion School to Daventry Campus for the event, which formed part of its ongoing #IgniteTheSpark initiative to help young people.

Pupils from each school group took part in interactive workshop sessions delivered by subject specialists. Students selected four out of eight available workshops to create their own bespoke 'pick 'n mix' taster session depending on their interests, giving them an overview of what the college offers on its study programmes.

Pat Brennan-Barrett, principal of Northampton College, said: “With so much choice and so many options available to them, deciding what to do next can be overwhelming for young people. We wanted to give them a hands-on insight into what various careers actually entail, igniting the spark in their imagination and opening their eyes to a potential career.

“With sessions covering everything from coding websites and fingerprint analysis to beauty therapy and sustainable art, there really was something for everyone. Hopefully we have shone a light on what lies ahead for these young people who are the future of our economy and the leaders of tomorrow.”

Sessions included a £100 businesss investment challenge, virtual reality plumbing, hairdressing and interactive website design.

Staff from the schools involvedd said it was a great opportunity for students.

Shahnaz Aziz from Campion School said: “This event was a fantastic opportunity for our students to explore different career pathways. Students loved taking part in all the different practical sessions.

“The event was organised exceptionally well, and staff both organisers and lecturers were very welcoming and developed a good rapport with our pupils.”

Simon Trussler from Sponne School added: “I am sure that it has got our students thinking about their futures and potential courses they could do at Northampton College.”

