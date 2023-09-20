News you can trust since 1869
College empowering students with special educational needs announces the grand opening of a new campus in town

Creating Tomorrow College is dedicated to preparing students to gain and sustain employment in adulthood
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:53 BST- 2 min read
The Creating Tomorrow College's celebration of the Icon Campus grand opening event is set to take place on Friday, September 21, in Eastern Way, Daventry.The Creating Tomorrow College's celebration of the Icon Campus grand opening event is set to take place on Friday, September 21, in Eastern Way, Daventry.
A college dedicated to empowering students with special educational needs for a successful transition into the world of work is proud to announce the opening of its newest campus.

Creating Tomorrow College is committed to equipping students with the skills, knowledge, and character necessary to secure employment and improve adult lives.

The adult education and career support college is opening a new campus to serve as the epicentre of this educational journey, offering an environment that encourages personal growth, community engagement, and real-world experience.

Creating Tomorrow College is set to introduce ‘Supported Internships’ next year.Creating Tomorrow College is set to introduce ‘Supported Internships’ next year.
The Icon Campus offers students the opportunity to immerse themselves in the ‘Pathway to Employment’ program, designed to provide a comprehensive foundation for future success by empowering students with practical skills and knowledge while fostering a deep sense of community involvement.

Gareth Ivett, Principal of Creating Tomorrow College, said: "We are thrilled to bring Creating Tomorrow College to Daventry through Icon Campus. Our commitment to preparing students for the challenges of the modern workforce is at the heart of our mission, and the Icon Campus will play a pivotal role in achieving that mission."

Gareth was previously the headteacher of Daventry Hill School, where he successfully guided the school to a positive Ofsted position while winning the SEND School of the Year award twice, Overall School of the Year, and Headteacher of the Year in 2022 at the Northamptonshire Education Awards.

The celebration of the Icon Campus grand opening event is set to take place on Friday, September 21, in Eastern Way, Daventry.

With an emphasis on real-world experience in its educational model, Creating Tomorrow College believes that education extends beyond the classroom and that the Icon Campus is a hub of opportunities for students to engage with the local community, making a positive impact from day one.

The hands-on approach, with students both attending classes and participating in various work experience opportunities, prepares the students to meet the demands of the workforce.

Next year, Creating Tomorrow College is set to introduce ‘Supported Internships’, expanding its educational offerings and further enhancing students' career prospects. These internships will provide students with industry-specific experience in their chosen fields.

