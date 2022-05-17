Children invited to be part of Daventry's future with time capsule competition

Children in Daventry are invited to be a part of the town’s future by taking part in a time capsule competition.

The competition is being hosted by Daventry Town Council, Daventry Museum and Orbit Homes, to celebrate Daventry’s past, present and future by burying a time capsule at the new Micklewell Park housing development.

The competition is open to children in Reception to Year 6 and runs until Saturday, May 28.

Still time to enter and be a part of the town's history.

Entry is free and asks participants to either draw or write a newspaper report or a poem, toshowcase their ideas of items they’d like to see put into the capsule.

Entry forms can be collected from Daventry Museum and Daventry Town Council Offices; 3 New Street, Daventry, NN11 4BT or downloaded via the Daventry Museum website.