Celebrating all things literary in Daventry District for World Book Day

Children got dressed up in dazzling costumes to celebrate authors, illustrators, books and the joy of reading this week.

They celebrated the 25th anniversary of World Book Day yesterday (March 3) with exciting stories, creative outfits and competitions.

Pupils from Abbey CE Academy and Falconer's Hill Primary Academy, both part of the David Ross Education Trust, took part in an array of literary-themed events.

Abbey CE Academy in Daventry marked World Book Day through a series of exciting bookish events. Pupils dressed as their favourite book character and participated in a series of exciting activities during a group reading session. A librarian also visited Abbey to speak to the children about the local library and bring in the library cards.

To ensure that all pupils have the opportunity to get their own library card if they don’t already, staff also sent out forms to all pupils to register with the local library. Several Year 4 pupils organised and ran their very own book sale with books donated from across the school. The money raised will go towards new equipment for Abbey’s playing fields.

Tricia Robertson, principal of The Abbey CE Academy, said: “It is a joy to see our pupils celebrating World Book Day. The most important skill any child can leave primary school with is the ability to read independently, but at the Abbey, we take it a step further. We want to enthuse our pupils with a love of reading so they become happy, confident lifelong learners. Our focus on literacy is something that extends to every day of the school year.”

At Falconer’s Hill Primary Academy in Daventry, pupils learned about Roald Dahl. They had fun creating a piece of art and wrote their own book reviews.

Innovate Multi Academy Trust with schools across Daventry held special events at each school to celebrate this year’s World Book Day, highlighting the joys of reading to their pupils and the wider community.

Badby, Kilsby, Weedon and Woodford School joined thousands across the UK and Ireland marking the occasion by showing how magical books can be.

Special activities on the day included: Pupils from Weedon School visiting their local bookshop The Reading Tree where they spent time sharing books and choosing one to take home to share with their families.

The pupils at Woodford focused on the work of Roald Dahl where they visited Wonka's Chocolate Factory, popped to see the Twits and explored potions for George's Marvellous Medicine and much more.

Antony Witheyman CEO of Innovate Multi Academy Trust, said: “We were so proud to excite our budding bookworms and get them buzzing about World Book Day. Good reading starts early and children who share books with others are more likely to develop language skills and advanced reading levels. Our events are fun ways to get pupils’ imaginations fired up and encourage them to become avid readers.”

Take a look at some of the great costumes in the photos below:

Falconers Hill students celebrate World Book Day.

Showing off their favourite books.

Willy Wonka was a popular choice.

The BFG enjoys a spot of colouring.