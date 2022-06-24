Children buzzing for free bee craft session in Daventry

Children in Daventry are invited to a free crafts and activities session in honour of Bees Needs Week 2022.

Bees Needs Week is an annual week set up by the UK Gov. Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs, to raise awareness of bees and other pollinators.

Daventry Town Council wanted to get involved and help highlight the importance of bees within the town.

It takes place on Saturday, July16, 12pm – 3pm, at the Reflection Garden in New Street Park, and include making a bee home, bee cone and decorating a bees stone to take home.

Participants will be taught how best to help save bees and encourage them into gardens.

The event is open to everyone, although children will need to be accompanied by a responsible adult. It is a drop-in event, and no booking is required.

Visit Daventry Town Council’s event page for more information on www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/buzzy-bee-activities