Chenderit School - GCSE Level Results 2024

Jess Hughes: “Oh my God! I’m so happy; I’m freaking out. Covid didn’t win!”

Students at Chenderit School are celebrating excellent grades in today’s GCSE results.

Jane Cartwright, Headteacher, said: “The atmosphere in school this morning has been so positive as our students, who have done extremely well, collected their results. We are all really proud of their achievements which are a testament to their hard work, dedication and resilience. We look forward to our students now being able to go on to their destinations of choice and, whatever our students choose to do next, we wish them success. On behalf of all staff and governors, I would like to congratulate each of our Year 11 students on their successes this year.”

Students have achieved top grades in a wide range of subjects, demonstrating that their hard work has been recognised and rewarded. Many students have met or exceeded their demanding targets and are rightly proud of what they have achieved. 82% achieved a standard pass in English and 75% achieved a standard pass in maths. Overall 68% of students achieved a standard pass in English and maths combined, with 69% of students achieving 5 or more standard passes. This represents excellence in these core subjects with the optional subjects performing just as well.

The following students’ achievements deserve a special mention:

Sean Fletcher who arrived in the UK earlier this year stated “In 5 months I’ve achieved 7s, 8s and 9s. Thank you to all of the staff. I’m so excited to start at Chenderit Sixth Form.”

· Josh Steer – eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and a grade 6

· Becky Spencer – seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7

· Edward Currier – five grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s

· William Bouvier – three grade 9s, 6 grade 8s and a grade 7

Josh Steer: “I’m studying biology, maths, chemistry and psychology next year. I’m off to celebrate with my family later on.”

Mrs Sophie Wilson, Chair of Governors, added: “To have seen Chenderit students so happy with their results this morning has been heart-warming. We congratulate each and every one of our Y11 students, commend our staff for all they have contributed to these positive outcomes and thank our parent body for their unwavering support.”