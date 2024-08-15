Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The staff and governors at Chenderit School congratulate each of our Year 13 students on an excellent set of A Level results this year.

Jane Cartwright, Headteacher, said: “We are immensely proud of our Year 13 cohort who have achieved fantastic results, embodying our ethos of ‘aim high, work hard and be nice’. These outcomes are a testament to our students’ hard work, dedication and resilience. We have enjoyed celebrating with our students this morning and we wish them all every success in their next steps”.

Robbie Macrory, Head of Sixth Form, added: “We are really proud of our Sixth Formers and are excited for their future plans. It has been fantastic to see their hard work and commitment be rewarded, and give them the results they need for the next stages of their lives. We are thrilled that just under 70% have gained places at their first choice university, while over a fifth have gained places at competitive institutions such as the Russell Group. Many others are starting competitive apprenticeships or working with employers. We wish every one of our students all the very best for their future plans.”

We wish to highlight the following students’ achievements in particular:

Chenderit School - A Level Results 2024

· Samuel Cavanagh, who achieved an A*, 2 As, and a C is now moving on to study mathematics at Lancaster University

· Henry Carter who achieved 3 As and is now moving on to study philosophy at Lancaster University

· Annabelle Dascalescu, who is achieved an A* and 2 As and is now moving on to study English and History at Warwick University

· Sam Leadbetter, who achieved 3 As and a C and is considering a variety of options

· Harriet Jones, who achieved an A* and 2 Bs and is now moving on to study Anthropology at Sussex University

· Evan Sutton, who achieved 2 As and a B and is now moving on to study Chemistry at Warwick University

· Meghan Rawson, who achieved an A and 2Bs and is now moving on to study History and Philosophy at Leeds University

· Summer Lewis who achieved a double distinction and is now moving on to study nursing at Northampton University

· Summer Scott who achieved a distinction, an A and a B and is beginning a gap year.

· Kayleigh Best, who achieved a double distinction, an A and a C is now moving on to study History and Geography at Oxford Brookes

We congratulate each and every one of our Y13 students and wish them well for their futures.

Quotes:

Henry Carter: ‘It’s been a long journey but I’m so happy with where I’ve ended up with these results’.

Harri Jones: ‘I’m really happy and it’s gone even better than I thought’.

Sam Leadbetter: ‘I’m thrilled to get these results. Over the last two years I’ve worked really hard and I’ve had so much support from my teachers’.

Evan Sutton: ‘I’m so pleased with my results. I feel like all the hard work I’ve put in has paid off’.