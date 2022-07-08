Celebrations at Daventry academy rated 'Good' in every way by Ofsted inspectors

DSLV E-Act Academy School, which provides teaching from nursery through to 6th form, was judged to be Good in every aspect during the Government Agency visit.
It said ‘pupils enjoy attending, with strong relationships and assistance from staff and that most feel safe and happy. School leaders have high expectations of what pupils can achieve and become, with a clear focus on raising aspirations and fulfilling each pupil’s full potential. Many pupils demonstrate the school’s key message: ‘be proud, be confident and be successful’.’
Most pupils agree that behaviour around the school is good and are confident that teachers take bullying seriously and do not tolerate it.
The report went on to say “Leaders have instilled increased expectations and improved further the quality of education. As a result, more parents now want their children to attend this school.”
Executive Head Teacher Simon Cox said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the Ofsted Inspection. This was the first routine inspection the school had received since the COVID-19 pandemic began and this report is a recognition of how hard our staff have worked to keep students motivated and get them back into their normal school routine. Our increasing numbers show how well we are thought of within the Daventry community and everyone associated with the school needs to be commended with our results. I would like to congratulate in particular the two headteachers, Mrs Cadd and Ms Hadlow, on driving our school forward and providing excellent leadership for our community."