Celebrations at Daventry academy rated 'Good' in every way by Ofsted inspectors

An academy in Daventry has received a Good rating in their latest Ofsted inspection.

DSLV E-Act Academy School, which provides teaching from nursery through to 6th form, was judged to be Good in every aspect during the Government Agency visit.

It said ‘pupils enjoy attending, with strong relationships and assistance from staff and that most feel safe and happy. School leaders have high expectations of what pupils can achieve and become, with a clear focus on raising aspirations and fulfilling each pupil’s full potential. Many pupils demonstrate the school’s key message: ‘be proud, be confident and be successful’.’



Most pupils agree that behaviour around the school is good and are confident that teachers take bullying seriously and do not tolerate it.

The report went on to say “Leaders have instilled increased expectations and improved further the quality of education. As a result, more parents now want their children to attend this school.”