Caring Crick schoolgirl on a mission to help other people with epilepsy

Liliane (third from left) wears purple with her friends at school.

She may only be seven, but she has already raised well over £1,000 for the Epilepsy Society.

In March, the Crick Primary School pupil, who has the condition, walked 100 miles and raised £1,100.

She has raised a further £206.36 by holding a purple day at her school.

Pupils learn about Liliane's condition.

Her mother, Sophie, said: "Liliane is trying to raise awareness of epilepsy and also funds for the Epilepsy Society, because in her words she 'wants to help doctors make boys and girls like her better'."

Liliane was diagnosed with epilepsy in August 2020. She has absence type epilepsy which can cause seizures.

She said: "My medicine makes me quite tired sometimes, but I promise to do all I can to help make people with epilepsy better."

Liliane held an assembley with headteacher Emma Staniforth to educate students about the condition.

Liliane stages an assembley to educate her friends.

Sophie added: "The children all wore purple, the colour of the Epilepsy Society.