Campaign will showcase Northampton College’s community impact

Northampton College’s positive impact on the community will come under the spotlight during Colleges Week.

The week is being held from Monday, March 3, to Friday, March 7, as part of a nationwide campaign highlighting the fundamental role colleges have in building brighter futures for their students, their staff, and their communities.

Throughout the event, Northampton College will run a dedicated social media campaign, featuring videos celebrating its successes in supporting the local economy, driving forward green skills, helping to build an NHS fit for the future, creating safer communities and breaking down barriers to opportunity.

Northampton College Principal Jason Lancaster said: “Our role as ‘the college in the community’ informs everything we do. We never forget that every student here is an individual who has entrusted us with their future, and we work tirelessly to help them to achieve the best possible outcomes.

“We support our communities by developing courses which tackle skills shortages in our region and by involving our staff and students in projects which make a positive difference to the lives of people in this area.

“We work with companies to develop their skills pipeline by helping students to gain the qualifications, skills and experience they need to be successful and contribute to the economy.

“We work with the police to create safer communities and by investing in cutting edge facilities, such as our new Green Skills Centre, we’re also driving forward education around green skills that are in great demand across the country.

“We’ve also invested in immersive technology which is helping us to develop students with excellent healthcare skills and to upskill NHS staff.

“We’re very excited about showcasing all these activities and more during Colleges Week.”

During the week the College, which has campuses in Northampton and Daventry, will release a number of videos including a tour of its £500,000 Green Skills Centre renewable energies education and training hub and a film showing students progressing to successful careers in the NHS, media and civil engineering.

A series of videos from the Principal will also highlight teachers’ efforts to develop their students’ skills, the specialist courses available to individuals with special educational needs and the College’s drive to build digital, personal confidence and employability skills into all student programmes.

To keep up-to-date with Northampton College’s Colleges Week activities search for #CollegesWeek2025 on the College’s social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn.

For further information about Northampton College, visit https://www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk/